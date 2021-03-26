Soccer-Injured Rashford, Saka out of England's World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Injured Rashford, Saka out of England's World Cup qualifiersReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:47 IST
England will be without striker Marcus Rashford and winger Bukayo Saka for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury, the FA said on Friday.
Rashford missed the 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley on Thursday after joing the England camp with a foot problem and will continue his rehabilitation with his club Manchester United, the FA added in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/mar/26/england-squad-update-rashford-and-saka-withdrawn-20210326.
Arsenal's Saka remained at the London club for further assessment on a hamstring issue and will now also miss the Group I games in Albania on Sunday and at home to Poland on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL big reason behind England's success in white-ball formats: Giles
50 per cent crowd allowed for India-England T20I series: GCA
COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 270 people infected
England beat India by eight wickets in first T20 International in Ahmedabad.
England thump India by eight wickets in T20 series opener