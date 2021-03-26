Left Menu

Aiming to build leaders, Indian women's team lands in Uzbekistan

As the Indian women's team arrives in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches, head coach Maymol Rocky outlined the larger vision at play, which is to get the team running in top gear, ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:49 IST
Aiming to build leaders, Indian women's team lands in Uzbekistan
Indian women's football team (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian women's team arrives in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches, head coach Maymol Rocky outlined the larger vision at play, which is to get the team running in top gear, ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women's team will face-off against Uzbekistan on April 5 and against Belarus on April 8 in Tashkent in two friendly matches next month. The team that already played a number of friendlies in Turkey as part of long-term preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

"We have been here before in 2019 when we had also played friendlies against Uzbekistan, and those matches really helped us test ourselves against quality opposition. I am sure we will get to learn and explore a lot about ourselves, in the matches against Uzbekistan and Belarus," Rocky mentioned upon arrival in Tashkent. While preparing the team for next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup, the India head coach is also looking to build characters amongst the different players by handing them more responsibility. For the two friendlies against Uzbekistan and Belarus, Maymol Rocky has announced midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan as the captain of the team.

"These friendlies against tough opponents are not just there for us to work on our game on the pitch. They are also there for us to build characters in the team as well. Sangita was the captain in Turkey, and Indumathi will take up the same role here in Uzbekistan," said Rocky. "I am hoping that this will help more of the girls understand how to take up the responsibility for the entire team. When you are the captain, you become a kind-of ambassador for every other player in the squad - not only on the pitch, but off it as well. If you have multiple leaders within the team, it helps the side become more than just a sum of its parts. That's what we are looking to build," she further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German constitutional court stops ratification of EU recovery fund

Germanys constitutional court said on Friday that the president may not sign off on legislation ratifying the European Unions Recovery Fund as long as it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan. The st...

Phone-tapping: Fadnavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies

BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over the phone-tapping allegations is full of fallacies.Kunte had been asked to submi...

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries HIPC initiative based on a preliminary assessment.It provi...

Olympics-Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games-Kyodo

Japans government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this years Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021