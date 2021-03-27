Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Rashford, Saka out of England's World Cup qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate had expressed doubts on the availability of the duo for the three matches ahead of the game against San Marino. Injuries mean Southgate is without a number of players including Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Southgate said that he would also look to manage the workload of captain Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur forward rested for the game against San Marino.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:32 IST
Soccer-Injured Rashford, Saka out of England's World Cup qualifiers

England will be without striker Marcus Rashford and winger Bukayo Saka for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury, the FA said on Friday.

Rashford was ruled out of Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Leicester City on Sunday with a foot problem and had missed England's 5-0 victory over San Marino at Wembley on Thursday after joining the national camp at St George's Park. The 23-year-old will now continue his rehabilitation with United, the FA added in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/mar/26/england-squad-update-rashford-and-saka-withdrawn-20210326.

Arsenal's Saka remained at the London club for further assessment on a hamstring issue and will now also miss the Group I games in Albania on Sunday and at home to Poland on Wednesday. England manager Gareth Southgate had expressed doubts on the availability of the duo for the three matches ahead of the game against San Marino.

Injuries mean Southgate is without a number of players including Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Southgate said that he would also look to manage the workload of captain Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur forward rested for the game against San Marino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. civil rights groups sue Georgia over voting restrictions, as Biden attacks law

A coalition of civil rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Georgias sweeping new voting restrictions, arguing that the Republican-backed law is intended to make it harder for people particularly Black voters to cast ballot...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

The SP 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based advance on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The SP...

Olympics-Tokyo Games next 'Free Solo' moment for climbing

The Olympics could take climbing to new heights says Alex Honnold who might have had winning a gold medal as his goal growing up instead of an historic free solo climb up El Capitan if the sport had been part of the Summer Games.Honnolds he...

Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump immigration rule

A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trumps administration that barred immigrants likely to requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021