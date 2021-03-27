Left Menu

Rallying-Greece replaces Chile on world championship calendar

Greece's Acropolis Rally will return after an eight year absence to replace Chile on the world championship calendar in September, organisers said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 01:12 IST
Rallying-Greece replaces Chile on world championship calendar

Greece's Acropolis Rally will return after an eight year absence to replace Chile on the world championship calendar in September, organisers said on Friday. Chile's round has been cancelled as a result of travel and governmental restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greek gravel event, starting near the Parthenon temple in Athens and running from Sept. 9-12, will now be the 10th of 12 rallies. It was first held in 1951 and has been part of the championship on 38 occasions.

"I am convinced the efforts of the Chilean Motor Sport Federation and organising team are not in vain and we will have the chance to see another great edition of Rally Chile in the future," said FIA president Jean Todt in a statement. "It’s a pleasure to see the Acropolis return at the highest level of the discipline thanks to the support of the Greek authorities, along with the strong commitment of the organisers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. civil rights groups sue Georgia over voting restrictions, as Biden attacks law

A coalition of civil rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Georgias sweeping new voting restrictions, arguing that the Republican-backed law is intended to make it harder for people particularly Black voters to cast ballot...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

The SP 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based advance on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The SP...

Olympics-Tokyo Games next 'Free Solo' moment for climbing

The Olympics could take climbing to new heights says Alex Honnold who might have had winning a gold medal as his goal growing up instead of an historic free solo climb up El Capitan if the sport had been part of the Summer Games.Honnolds he...

Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump immigration rule

A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trumps administration that barred immigrants likely to requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021