Rugby-Wales win Six Nations as France lose to Scotland
Wales claimed their second Six Nations title in three years as France were beaten 27-23 at home by Scotland in the last game of the championship on Friday. Scotland, who won in Paris for the first time since 1999, ended up fourth on 15 points after a game that had to be rescheduled following a COVID-19 outbreak within the French camp.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 03:40 IST
Wales claimed their second Six Nations title in three years as France were beaten 27-23 at home by Scotland in the last game of the championship on Friday. Wales, who were denied the Grand Slam after a 32-30 stoppage time defeat by Les Bleus last Saturday, finish with 20 points.
France, who needed to win by 21 points with a bonus point to capture the championship, finished second with 16 points. Scotland, who won in Paris for the first time since 1999, ended up fourth on 15 points after a game that had to be rescheduled following a COVID-19 outbreak within the French camp. Ireland are third ahead of Scotland on points difference and England finish fifth on 10 points with Italy taking the wooden spoon having lost all their matches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French vaccines chief says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine shows great efficacy
IPL big reason behind England's success in white-ball formats: Giles
50 per cent crowd allowed for India-England T20I series: GCA
COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 270 people infected
COVID-19 situation in Paris area extremely tense - French PM