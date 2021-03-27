Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisers

The 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the world's most famous cycling race starts outside France, its organisers said on Friday. The opening two stages will be held in the Basque country, where the Tour also began in 1992, when it rolled out from San Sebastian. Top prospect Casey Mize makes Tigers' starting rotation

Advertisement

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Casey Mize will open the season in the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation, manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday. The 23-year-old right-hander has struggled with his command for most of the spring, compiling a 1-2 record and an 8.36 ERA with 21 strikeouts, 10 walks and four homers allowed in 14 innings. Rallying: Greece replaces Chile on world championship calendar

Greece's Acropolis Rally will return after an eight year absence to replace Chile on the world championship calendar in September, organisers said on Friday. Chile's round has been cancelled as a result of travel and governmental restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Politics and protest in sport: Have FIFA’s rules changed?

Over the years FIFA has been opposed to players, teams and fans engaging in protests or sloganeering but it seems global soccer's governing body is perhaps now prepared to tolerate a blurring of the line it once drew between politics and sport. On Wednesday, Norway's national team wore t-shirts declaring "Human rights - on and off the pitch" as they lined up before their World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar and the following day, Germany made a similar protest before their qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg. Red Sox P Eduardo Rodriguez scratched from opener with 'dead arm'

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start due to a "dead arm," manager Alex Cora announced Friday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound instead when Boston opens the season Thursday at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. NCAA takes on student-athletes in U.S. Supreme Court compensation dispute

As the annual U.S. ritual of the "March Madness" college basketball tournament unfolds, the Supreme Court is poised to hear the National Collegiate Athletic Association's bid to preserve its limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes. The justices next week are set to hear oral arguments in an appeal by the NCAA, the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, of a lower court decision last year that deemed the organization's rules anticompetitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act. Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games: Kyodo

Japan's government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this year's Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with knowledge of the matter, the report added that the government aims to cut the number of visitors who are not directly related to competition. Olympic torch relay ignites business recovery hope of Fukushima flag maker

When Olympic torch runners came to Fukushima city on Friday, Masahiro Abiko went out to cheer them with his employees, hoping the Games will reinvigorate his coronavirus-battered business making flags and festival attire. "Ever since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, festivals and other events have just evaporated. Orders for happi (half coats used for festive events) fell not by half, not by two-thirds, but by nine-tenths," Abiko told Reuters.

Olympics: Tokyo Games next 'Free Solo' moment for climbing The Olympics could take climbing to new heights says Alex Honnold who might have had winning a gold medal as his goal growing up instead of an historic free solo climb up El Capitan if the sport had been part of the Summer Games. Honnold's heart-stopping ascent of Yosemite's 3,200-foot sheer granite slab in 2017 turned into an Oscar-winning documentary and was a watershed moment for the sport.

Mika Zibanejad, Rangers aim to ground Flyers again Not that long ago, Mika Zibanejad was struggling to score. How quickly things can change in less than a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)