Rugby-Barrett wants to retain full back role after Dunedin haul

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 06:40 IST
Jordie Barrett is eager to continue in the full back role on a permanent basis after his remarkable 30 point haul for the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday. The 24-year-old scored three tries as he claimed all of his team's points in their 30-19 win over the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin in Super Rugby Aotearoa while also renewing his claim for New Zealand's No. 15 jersey.

“I’m not keeping any secrets about where I want to play," Barrett said, according to Stuff.co.nz, after leading the Hurricanes to their first win of the season. “Everyone knows I want to play No. 15 and I’m enjoying playing No. 15 for the Hurricanes.

“Hopefully, we can keep building on this performance. This is just the start for us.” Barrett has played 21 times for New Zealand but has often been played on the wing due to his versatility.

All the same, the performance against the Highlanders on Friday underlined his credentials as he claimed the highest individual points haul of the season so far. His qualities at full back are well known to Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, who has chosen to keep Barrett in his preferred position despite a succession of injuries to other players.

“Jordie's a world class No 15 and he's not a world-class No 10," Holland said. “[Orbyn Leger] is doing an awesome job at No 10 for us at the moment and Jordie can do what he does.

“They can run the game together and they interchange a little bit at No 10 and No 15, but for me it was a little bit of a no-brainer to leave Jordie at No 15.”

