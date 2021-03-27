Rugby-McKellar hopes Muirhead rewarded with Wallabies call-up

Left Menu

"You'd love to see someone like Muirhead eventually get rewarded at that level because he's just been knocking on the door for a long time," said McKellar.

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has backed winger Andy Muirhead to receive a call-up for Australia when Wallabies coach Dave Rennie announces his latest 40-man squad on Sunday. Muirhead scored two tries in the Brumbies 42-14 win over Western Force in Canberra on Friday and McKellar feels the 28-year-old is ready to prove himself on the international stage.

"You'd love to see someone like Muirhead eventually get rewarded at that level because he's just been knocking on the door for a long time," said McKellar. "It's not a fluke. He consistently manages to find space and he just comes up in those special effort areas that others don't. He can chase and all those sorts things.

"You'd love to see Andy get rewarded, but Dave knows what he's doing and he'll pick the 40 he thinks are best for the job at the moment." Rennie will name a 40-man squad for a three-day training camp on the Gold Coast on Sunday with another Brumbie, Len Ikitau, also stating his case for inclusion in the win over the Force.

Ikitau also scored two tries as the Brumbies took a 28-0 lead into the halftime break before securing their fourth win in five games so far in the Super Rugby Australia campaign. "We knew Lenny was ready to go, he's been in our programme for a number of years," said McKellar.

"He's developed nicely. He's got a lot of confidence now and he's finding his voice within the team and he's a defensive leader. "But as we can see he's got plenty to offer in attack."

