Soccer-Kisnorbo focused on team strengths as Maclaren keeps scoring

Jamie Maclaren scored for the sixth game in a row as Melbourne City notched up a sixth straight A-League win with victory over Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday, but Patrick Kisnorbo prefers to focus on the collective strengths of his hard charging team. Maclaren netted his side's fourth goal deep into injury time in a comprehensive come-from-behind 4-1 win over the Wanderers as City moved to within a point of A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners.

The goal was Maclaren's 10th in the last six games and his 11th in total this season as the former Hibernian forward leads the A-League scoring charts. But while Maclaren and fellow goal scorers Andrew Nabbout and Craig Noone, who scored twice, claimed the plaudits, Kisnorbo sought to give credit to his entire team.

"It's a collective effort," said the former Leicester City defender . "Jamie scores, but I don't think if Jamie didn't score he'd be upset. He scored, Andy scored his first goal of the season and Nooney scored two, so I'm really happy with that. "But the way we scored them I'm happy with.

"They might be in goal scoring form, but the way the ball gets there it's a collective. It's not just those three that are scoring, it's everyone because we need to move the ball down. "They get the accolades because they put the ball in the net, but for me the most important thing is everyone's contributing to get into that position."

Melbourne finished as runners-up last year after they lost in the A-League Grand Final to Sydney FC, but City are currently Australia's in-form team. Despite their impressive performances, which include a 6-0 win over cross-city rivals Melbourne Victory and a 3-2 success against Sydney FC, Kisnorbo is refusing to relax.

"It's 90 minutes and anyone's beatable," he said. "For us, we just keep trying to improve."

