Left Menu

SAI Academy wins 1st Junior Women's Academy National Championship

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy claimed a nail-biting 2-1 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the finals of the first Hockey India junior women's Academy National Championship 2021 to become the winners of the inaugural edition of the competition.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-03-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:35 IST
SAI Academy wins 1st Junior Women's Academy National Championship
SAI Academy (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy claimed a nail-biting 2-1 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the finals of the first Hockey India junior women's Academy National Championship 2021 to become the winners of the inaugural edition of the competition. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 5 - 1 to claim the third spot.

on Friday, both teams entered the final with a 100 per cent record in the competition, winning all of their matches en route to the final showdown. SAI Academy got off to a quick start in the Final, with Sanjna Horo giving her team the lead in the seventh minute of the first quarter. Sanjna Horo then doubled her tally and gave her team a 2-0 lead when she found the back of the net again in the 23rd minute. Yogita Verma then got one goal back for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the 25th minute to set up a nail-biting contest in the 2nd half.

SAI Academy retained their one-goal advantage and saw out the remainder of the match professionally to become the champions of the Championship. In another game, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 5-1 to clinch third place in the competition.

Taranpreet Kaur gave Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. However, the home side Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre rallied together to rack up five goals from that point onwards, with goals from captain Jyoti Chhatri (21', 48'), Tanu Kishan (28', 38'), and Kamla Singh (31'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka to people

As polling began for the first phase of assembly elections in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people to vote for progress and golden future of the state.The Congress-led Mahajot alliance is seeking to wres...

Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

One of the Kansas Legislatures most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka.Senate Majority Leader Ge...

US proposes retaliatory action against India's equalisation levy

The United States has proposed retaliatory action against taxation including equalisation levy EL on digital services by India and other countries. New Delhi says it will examine the proposed action and will act accordingly. The government ...

IBRF Global Declares Sushma Group as the Best Developer in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Recently, IBRF Global, a Delhi based leading non-broking real estate research firm, declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. The survey was conducted recently in Chandigarh amongst the reno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021