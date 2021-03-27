William Porterfield, Gary Wilson handed Ireland's coaching consultancy roles

Ireland batsman William Porterfield, the current centrally-contracted player has been appointed as a consultant fielding coach for the senior men's and women's teams. Porterfield, the former Ireland skipper, will additionally work within the national pathway system. This new role will be combined with his playing role within the senior squad.

Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson, who retired last week, has been appointed as a consultant wicket-keeping coach for the senior men's and women's teams, and will additionally work within the national pathway system. "I'm thrilled to be able to support keepers up and down the Irish pathway in this new role. It's a great opportunity to get back involved in the international set-up so soon after retirement, and it's a role I'm looking forward to massively," said Wilson in an official statement.

"When I was initially discussing the scope of the role, what I really felt added to it was the ability to share my knowledge and experience with the keepers within the women's game," he added. Porterfield has concurrently been appointed by the North West Cricket Union as an assistant coach with the North West Warriors, working alongside newly appointed Head Coach, Wilson.

This role will also involve working with the Emerging Warriors squad and pathway players in the NWCU. Similar to his national coaching role, Porterfield will combine these provincial coaching duties with his existing playing role with the Warriors. "The fielding role with Ireland is something I'm passionate about. I've prided myself on my fielding throughout my career and tried to set high standards, so hopefully, I'll be able to help not only players from the senior men's and women's squads but players from the under-age teams as well," said Porterfield.

Wilson had made his international debut for Ireland in June 2005 against the MCC and appeared 292 times for the senior side -- the third most capped Irish international in history. He finished as Ireland's second-most successful wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals behind the stumps with 160 catches and 33 stumpings. He scored 5,959 runs for Ireland, hitting one century and 30 fifties -- his highest score being 113 coming against the Netherlands in 2010. (ANI)

