Chaminda Vaas to continue as Sri Lanka's fast bowling consultant

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas has withdrawn his resignation and will continue as the fast bowling consultant of the national team.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:20 IST
Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas. Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas has withdrawn his resignation and will continue as the fast bowling consultant of the national team. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said matters which led to Vaas' resignation were "amicably resolved" after a meeting between the former fast bowler and SLC management.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that pursuant to a meeting that was held between Mr. Chaminda Vaas and the Management Team of Sri Lanka Cricket, the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved," SLC said in an official statement. "Vaas withdrew his submitted Letter of Resignation and agreed to continue as the Fast Bowling Consultant to Sri Lanka Cricket, the position which he held prior to his resignation," it added.

On Thursday, Nkrumah Bonner's resolute performance helped West Indies secure a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test. Chasing a target of 375 runs, West Indies batsmen delivered a calm and composed performance in the second innings which resulted in the match ending in a draw.

Bonner scored unbeaten 113 runs while Kyle Mayers played a knock of 52 as the hosts scored 236/4 before the close of play. Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 169 runs in their first innings. West Indies posted a total of 271 in return. Sri Lanka made a comeback in the game with a massive score of 476 in the second innings.

The second Test between the two-sides begins on Monday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

