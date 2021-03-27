Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself at home

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:39 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the Little Master informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter. "All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he added.

Over the course of the last week, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, and reported more than 35952 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry update on Saturday morning. Tendulkar, who recently led India Legends to a win in Road Safety World Series, was a member of India's World Cup 2011 winning team. He was the first man to score the coveted double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010.

In ODI cricket rankings, he was on top for a total of 112 matches or 354 days. He is also the youngest to top the ODI batting rankings - at 8346 days old in February 1996. In ODI cricket, he peaked at 887 points in November 1998. He made it as high as number two in the ODI all-rounders table in March 1996.

Earlier this month, Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was "fine" and was in recovering mode. (ANI)

