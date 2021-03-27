Indian selection committee must consider Prasidh for Tests: Gavaskar

Indian selection committee must consider Prasidh for Tests: GavaskarPTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:01 IST
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes new fast bowling sensation Prasidh Krishna can serve India well in Test cricket with his ''pace and seam position'' and should be considered for the longest format just like Jasprit Bumrah was in 2018.
The 25-year-old from Karnataka made a sensational debut in international career when he claimed four wickets in the first ODI against England.
Prasidh then struck twice in the 37th over in the second game against England, which included an unplayable yorker to get rid of Jos Buttler.
''I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red ball (Tests) as well,'' Gavaskar said during his TV commentary on Friday.
''Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well.'' Prasidh has captured 34 wickets in nine first class games so far, besides taking 87 wickets in 50 List A games. The three-game ODI series will be decided on Sunday when India and England clashes in the final game here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL big reason behind England's success in white-ball formats: Giles
50 per cent crowd allowed for India-England T20I series: GCA
COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 270 people infected
England beat India by eight wickets in first T20 International in Ahmedabad.
England thump India by eight wickets in T20 series opener