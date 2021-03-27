Left Menu

South Africa to allow IPL-bound players to leave Pakistan ODI series midway

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to allow its Indian Premier League (IPL) bound players, who are also the part of Proteas squad for the Pakistan series, to leave for India after the second ODI on April 4.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:11 IST
South Africa to allow IPL-bound players to leave Pakistan ODI series midway
South Africa's David Miller (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to allow its Indian Premier League (IPL) bound players, who are also the part of Proteas squad for the Pakistan series, to leave for India after the second ODI on April 4. Pakistan will play three ICC World Cup Super League matches from April 2-7 and four T20Is from April 10-16 but the South African cricketers featuring in IPL will leave fly out to India after the second game.

A number of South African players -- Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals) hard hitter David Miller (Rajasthan Royals), pacer Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings), and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) -- are expected to join their respective franchises ahead of IPL. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the IPL teams are checking on arranging a chartered flight so that the players don't miss the opening fixtures.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Last month, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that it be would be granting No-Objection Certificates to its players for the upcoming IPL edition.

Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the T20 tournament. New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock confirmed to ANI via email that the board would be granting NOCs and the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 this year with RCB and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No possibility of lockdown in Delhi: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.Jain said there was a logic behind...

NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency NIA of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, API Sachin Wazes office w...

WRAPUP 4-At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar on 'day of shame for armed forces'

Myanmars security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democr...

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon

Four Syrians, two women and two children, were found dead on Friday in eastern Lebanon after having gone missing, the governor of Lebanons Baalbek and Hermel region tweeted. The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021