Left Menu

Pak U-19 side to tour Bangladesh, players to be vaccinated on April 8

Pakistan U-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play a four-day and five 50-over matches against the side that won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa last year.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:23 IST
Pak U-19 side to tour Bangladesh, players to be vaccinated on April 8
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan U-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play a four-day and five 50-over matches against the side that won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa last year. As per the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 age criteria, players born on or after September 1, 2002 have been selected. The tour has been arranged to provide further exposure to Pakistan cricket's future stars following an extensive camp at the start of the year at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore. The tour will also help prepare the players for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

Prior to the April 12 departure, the team will play two 50-over practice matches besides a three-day match during a 10-day long camp that will run in Lahore from April 2-11. Pakistan U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed said: "The tour provides a wonderful grooming opportunity for the players against one of the most formidable U19 sides at present which won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup last year. We have a talented bunch of players and a number of them have proven their worth already at the domestic circuit in the recently concluded season."

Six players who were part of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa have been retained in the squad. They are: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Shehzad and Tahir Hussain. The players and management will be tested for Covid-19 before entering the camp, and those returning negative tests will move into a bio-secure for the team that will be set-up in Lahore. The players and team management will be vaccinated for Covid-19 on April 8.

The 20-member squad has been chosen by the national juniors' selection committee in consultation with the Pakistan U19 head coach. Pakistan U19 squad for Bangladesh tour: Batsmen - Abbas Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Fahad Munir, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Shehzad, Qasim Akram and Rizwan Mehmood

Wicketkeepers - Haseebullah and Raza-ul-Mustafa Spinners - Aaliyan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab and Faisal Akram

Fast bowlers - Ahmed Khan, Asim Ali, Muneeb Wasif, Tahir Hussain and Zeeshan Zameer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No possibility of lockdown in Delhi: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.Jain said there was a logic behind...

NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency NIA of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, API Sachin Wazes office w...

WRAPUP 4-At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar on 'day of shame for armed forces'

Myanmars security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democr...

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon

Four Syrians, two women and two children, were found dead on Friday in eastern Lebanon after having gone missing, the governor of Lebanons Baalbek and Hermel region tweeted. The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021