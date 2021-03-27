Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna can be very good red-ball bowler, reckons Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar reckons that pacer Prasidh Krishna can be a very good red-ball bowler looking at his pace and seam-up position.

27-03-2021
India pacer Prasidh Krishna (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar reckons that pacer Prasidh Krishna can be a very good red-ball bowler looking at his pace and seam-up position. Gavaskar's comments about Prasidh came as he was commentating during the second ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

"I tell you what, with those seam-up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for the red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said during his commentary stint for host broadcaster Star Sports on Friday. "Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red-ball bowler as well," he added.

Krishna made his ODI debut in the first match of the three-match series against England. In his debut ODI, he went on to take four wickets and he also recorded the best figures by an Indian on ODI debut. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, Krishna took two wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. Bairstow and Ben Stokes played knocks of 124 and 99 respectively as England defeated India by six wickets with 39 balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1.

The decider will now be played on Sunday. Chasing 337, England did not break a sweat as Stokes and Bairstow shared a 175-run stand for the second wicket. The partnership saw the left-handed Stokes taking a special liking to spinners Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

