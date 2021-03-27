Left Menu

Vijayveer, Tejaswani win gold in 25m rapid fore pistol mixed event

Indias Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:41 IST
Vijayveer, Tejaswani win gold in 25m rapid fore pistol mixed event

India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday. In an all-Indian gold medal match, they comfortably beat the combo of Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Abhidnya Patil 9-1 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. In the Qualification 2, Gurpreet and Patil finished at the top with a total score of 370 while the team of 16-year-old Tejaswani and 18-year-old Sidhu aggregated 368.

On Friday, Sidhu won the individual silver medal in the 25 rapid fire pistol event ahead of Anish Bhanwala and Gurpreet.

Leaders India continued its dominant show in the tournament, extending their medals tally to 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze for a total of 27 podium finishes.

As many as 294 athletes from 53 countries are taking part in the tournament, the last major international outing for pistol and rifle shooters before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh pressure cooker offers a unique spillage control feature to ensure that you spend less time cleaning in the kitchen.

Most of us are burning the candle at both ends. After a full day of work, we are compelled to then take care of the innumerable responsibilities related to the home. Housework is a never-ending job. Therefore, it is imperative to equip our ...

Indian e-commerce to define next decade of consumerisation: EY-IVCA

Indian e-commerce and consumer internet companies are deepening their impact across most sectors from agriculture to health and education with the right intervention of innovative technologies to bring in much-needed democratisation and eff...

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organizers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' series being at Hulu from Ron Moore

Hulu has roped in Ronald D Moore for the adaptation of fantasy novel series A Court of Thorns and Roses.The Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner will pen the pilot of the potential series with author Sarah J Maas, according to The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021