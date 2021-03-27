Left Menu

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:03 IST
Vaas-SLC dispute resolved, Board says former pacer has withdrawn resignation

Sri Lanka pace great Chaminda Vaas has agreed to continue as the fast bowling consultant with the country's cricket board saying that matters that led to his resignation last month have been ''amicably resolved''.

Last month, he was, however, appointed as the fast bowling coach of the Sri Lankan national team and not consultant.

''Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that pursuant to a meeting that was held between Mr. Chaminda Vaas and the Management Team of Sri Lanka Cricket, the matters which led to his resignation were amicably resolved,'' Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

''Vaas withdrew his submitted Letter of Resignation and agreed to continue as the Fast Bowling Consultant to Sri Lanka Cricket, the position which he held prior to his resignation,'' it added.

One of the country's finest seamers, Vaas had resigned as the team's fast bowling coach for the tour of West Indies hours before their departure to the Caribbean last month. The SLC had then claimed Vaas had resigned over remuneration and also accused him of ''holding the administration, the cricketers and the game at ransom'' by resigning citing the administration's refusal to accede to an ''unjustifiable demand for an increased USD remuneration''. Vaas, who retired from international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 Tests, was appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) last month. Vaas is a contracted employee of SLC and worked as the fast bowling coach at their high-performance centre before replacing Australian David Saker with the senior team.

