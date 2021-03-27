Left Menu

Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this year's Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:34 IST
Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this year's Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday. The victory put the Reds back above the ACT Brumbies in the standings and condemned the hapless Waratahs to a fifth successive defeat.

The Reds ran in seven tries to register their biggest win in Sydney - and their first in the city for eight years - while the injury-hampered Waratahs have now conceded 201 points as their horror season continues, heightening concern over the impact on Australian rugby's heartland. Tate McDermott, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Filipo Daugunu all went over in the first half to take the Reds to a 22-9 lead at the interval.

Any hopes of a home comeback after half-time were quickly smothered by a try from Reds prop Taniela Tupou although the Waratahs quickly responded with a try of their own when Lalakai Foketi’s goose stepping evaded the Reds’ defence and allowed Will Harris to dive off. Hooker Mafi, who had come on at half-time, then scored two tries in the space of five minutes, both from rolling mauls, as the difference in forward strength between the two line-ups was cruelly exposed.

He completed his hattrick as he charged over from some five metres out with three minutes left to take his try tally for the season to six. Will Harrison kicked three penalties for the home team while, for the Reds, captain James O’Connor put over a penalty and two conversions and Bryce Hegarty two conversions. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Building collapses in Egypt's capital killing 5, injuring 24

A nine-story apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring about two dozen others, an official said.Rescue workers were searching for any survivors trapped under the rubble of...

Opposition's allegations over statistics of COVID-19 deaths are false, baseless: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Saturday said the allegations made by the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah regarding statistics about COVID-19 deaths is completely false and baseless. T...

Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on state television. Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but w...

India's Kynan, Shreyasi finish fourth in mixed trap final

The Indian pair of Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The home team lost to Turkeys Safiye Sariturk and Yavu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021