India's Kynan, Shreyasi finish fourth in mixed trap final

The Indian duo shot 141 in the qualifications to qualify in the fourth place for the bronze medal match behind Sariturk and Ilnam 143, who made up for his partners off-colour outing with his consistent showing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:48 IST
The Indian pair of Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The home team lost to Turkey's Safiye Sariturk and Yavuz Ilnam 35-38 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual men's trap on Friday, began badly but improved as the mixed final progressed, even as Shreyasi too missed a few shots while finding the target on other occasions. The Indian duo shot 141 in the qualifications to qualify in the fourth place for the bronze medal match behind Sariturk and Ilnam (143), who made up for his partner's off-colour outing with his consistent showing. The Italian team of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini topped the qualifications with 145 while the pair of Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny was second with 143.

The medal-less outing in trap notwithstanding, a dominant India continued to lead the standings with 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze for a total of 27 podium finishes.

As many as 294 athletes from 53 countries are taking part in the tournament, the last major international outing for pistol and rifle shooters before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

