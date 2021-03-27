Orleans Masters: Saina crashes out after losing to Christophersen in semis

Left Menu

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing Orleans Masters after losing in the semi-final against Denmark's Line Christophersen.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:24 IST
Saina Nehwal (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing Orleans Masters after losing in the semi-final against Denmark's Line Christophersen. The Danish player took only 28 minutes to defeat the higher-ranked Indian shuttler. Christophersen outclassed Saina in two straight games 21-17, 21-17 to advance to the finals.

The 21-year-old had full control of the match since the beginning and she did not give any chance to Saina to make a comeback in the semi-final. Earlier in the day, Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala cruised into the finals after registering a win over England's Callum Hemming and Steve Stallwood.

In the semi-final clash, Krishna and Vishnu displayed an attacking mindset and dominated both the games as they defeated the English pair 21-17, 21-17 in 35 minutes. Krishna and Vishnu will now play the summit clash on Sunday. In another clash, the Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out of the competition after losing in the semi-final against Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

The Indian duo faced a defeat at the hands of Jongkolphan and Rawinda in straight games 21-18, 21-8 in an encounter that lasted for 37 minutes. Earlier on Friday, Saina had defeated USA's Iris Wang in the quarter-final clash. She had registered a hard-fought win over Wang (21-19, 17-21, 21-19) in an hour-long encounter.

Wang put up a great fight against Olympic bronze medalist shuttler but she could not get the better of Saina. The Indian started on a high note as she outclassed the American in the first game. Wang came back strong in the second game and claimed the game by 21-17. The match went into the third game where Saina held her nerve to advance to the last four of the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

