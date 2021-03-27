Left Menu

Motor racing-Rome and Valencia to each host two Formula E races

Rome and Valencia will host two races each on a revised Formula E calendar, the all-electric series said in a statement on Saturday. "Formula E will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities," Formula E said. The rest of the calendar has yet to be confirmed.

Motor racing-Rome and Valencia to each host two Formula E races

The Italian capital will host races three and four on April 10 and 11, while races five and six will take place in the Spanish city on April 24 and 25.

The opening races of the season were held in Saudi Arabia last month.

The rest of the calendar has yet to be confirmed.

