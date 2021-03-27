Left Menu

Saina out, Krishna-Vishnu enter maiden Super 100 final at Orleans Masters

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:52 IST
Saina out, Krishna-Vishnu enter maiden Super 100 final at Orleans Masters

Saina Nehwal bowed out in a straight games in the women's singles semifinals but unheralded duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala kept India in the title hunt by storming into men's doubles final at the Orleans Masters here on Saturday.

London Olympic bronze medallist, Saina lost 17-21 17-21 to Denmark's Line Christophersen in 28 minutes, while women's duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also faltered 18-12 9-21 to top seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai at the semifinals.

However, Krishna and Vishnu cheered up the Indian camp with a 21-17 21-17 win over English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood in a 35 minute semifinal clash to reach their maiden final of a Super 100 event.

The Indian duo, playing their first event together this year, will take on either Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani or fourth seeded English combination of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the title clash on Sunday.

Krishna and Vishnu had a slender 4-2 early on but the English paur soon jumped to a 11-8 lead at the break. However, the Indian pai soon caught up at 13-13 and marched on to seal the opening game.

In the second game, Krishna and Vishnu slowly moved ahead to a 11-7 advantage at the interval and even though their rivals narrowed down the gap to 15-17, the Indian duo ensured there was no hiccups. Krishna, 21, is India's no. 1 ranked doubles player and used to pair up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in his junior days. After Satwik and Chirag Shetty were paired together, Krishna started playing with Dhruv Kapila since November, 2016. The duo continued for two and a half years before separating in 2019. The 20-year-old Vishnu also played with a few other Indian doubles players in his junior days. He and Ishaan Bhatnagar had reached the finals at the 2019 Bulgarian Junior international.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar forces kill dozens in deadliest day since coup

As Myanmars military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the countrys capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting s...

Attempts to refloat ship in Suez Canal to resume shortly - sources

Attempts to refloat a giant container vessel stranded in the Suez Canal are to resume at around 1430 local time 1230 GMT to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations said on Saturday.If that at...

UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticized Saturday what he called disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local p...

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021