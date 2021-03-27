Left Menu

IPL 2021: Learnt from Dhoni it's important to try and make it count on your day, says Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he has learned how to remain honest to himself and how to stay neutral irrespective of the result from skipper MS Dhoni.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:45 IST
IPL 2021: Learnt from Dhoni it's important to try and make it count on your day, says Gaikwad
CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he has learned how to remain honest to himself and how to stay neutral irrespective of the result from skipper MS Dhoni. Gaikwad made a remarkable debut in the last season of the IPL with CSK. The 24-year-old underlined his talent last season by scoring three successive fifties as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings signed off the league phase with three wins on the trot.

Gaikwad got to spend more time with Dhoni during this year's pre-season camp in Chennai. "One of the important lessons I learnt from Dhoni is that there will be good and bad days in cricket, as in life, but what really matters is how honest you are to yourself, stay neutral in both situations and accept the fact that every day won't be your day. But whenever it's your day it's important to try and make it count," CSK's official website quoted Gaikwad as saying.

The opening batsman is taking "no pressure at all" ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament because he is focused on the "process and not the result". "That's because of the environment I'm in where the focus is on the process and not the result. I just want to enjoy the process and make sure I contribute in every opportunity I get for CSK," he said.

Gaikwad fell early in the first three outings of what was his debut IPL season, before scoring 65 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 72 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 62 not out against Kings XI Punjab (renamed Punjab Kings). He said skipper MS Dhoni's words after the third game freed him up. "Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket and not think about the result... just enjoy the atmosphere, be calm, and once I got my eye in he was confident that I'd be able to make an impact," the Maharashtra batsman said.

"I think it was a good reminder for me, because all I was looking for was the result and not thinking about the process. So it helped me a lot coming from him," Gaikwad said. The Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Suresh Raina had missed the season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...

Prez greets citizens on the eve of Holi, hopes festival further strengthen spirit of nationalism

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said may the festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to Indias cultural diversity. Holi, the festival of colors, is also a major f...

Maharashtra's Nagpur reports 3,688 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtras Nagpur district reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,850 in the district, as per Civil Surgeon on Saturday.The district reported 3,227 people recoveries from the disea...

North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Bidens recent condemnation of this weeks missile tests by Pyongyang. Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021