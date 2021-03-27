IPL 2021: Learnt from Dhoni it's important to try and make it count on your day, says Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he has learned how to remain honest to himself and how to stay neutral irrespective of the result from skipper MS Dhoni. Gaikwad made a remarkable debut in the last season of the IPL with CSK. The 24-year-old underlined his talent last season by scoring three successive fifties as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings signed off the league phase with three wins on the trot.

Gaikwad got to spend more time with Dhoni during this year's pre-season camp in Chennai. "One of the important lessons I learnt from Dhoni is that there will be good and bad days in cricket, as in life, but what really matters is how honest you are to yourself, stay neutral in both situations and accept the fact that every day won't be your day. But whenever it's your day it's important to try and make it count," CSK's official website quoted Gaikwad as saying.

The opening batsman is taking "no pressure at all" ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament because he is focused on the "process and not the result". "That's because of the environment I'm in where the focus is on the process and not the result. I just want to enjoy the process and make sure I contribute in every opportunity I get for CSK," he said.

Gaikwad fell early in the first three outings of what was his debut IPL season, before scoring 65 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 72 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 62 not out against Kings XI Punjab (renamed Punjab Kings). He said skipper MS Dhoni's words after the third game freed him up. "Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket and not think about the result... just enjoy the atmosphere, be calm, and once I got my eye in he was confident that I'd be able to make an impact," the Maharashtra batsman said.

"I think it was a good reminder for me, because all I was looking for was the result and not thinking about the process. So it helped me a lot coming from him," Gaikwad said. The Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Suresh Raina had missed the season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)