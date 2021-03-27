Left Menu

Manchester United women's team makes its Old Trafford debut

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:09 IST
Manchester United women's team makes its Old Trafford debut

The Manchester United women's team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday in a league game against West Ham.

The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.

“It’s an amazing experience to play in Europe because of the rich history in football and a stadium like Old Trafford holds that richness, that history,” United striker Christen Press, an American international, told the club's website.

The last time a women's soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.

United entered the match in third place. The top three teams qualify for the Women's Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles, and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the s...

One Piece Chapter 1009: Law, Zoro, Kid are planning to separate Kaido & Big Mom

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. Fans would be glad to know that One Piece Chapter 1009 will release next week without any manga break.While...

Clear morning in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum climbed to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.The sky is expected to remain mostly clear on Sunday as well, it said.T...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021