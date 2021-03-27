Left Menu

Why wasn't his hand taped up for the Tests, T20Is: Vaughan questions Archer's injury

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday questioned pacer Jofra Archer's injury and asked why his hand wasn't taped when he played in the Test and T20I series against India if he sustained a cut on his hand in January.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:10 IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday questioned pacer Jofra Archer's injury and asked why his hand wasn't taped when he played in the Test and T20I series against India if he sustained a cut on his hand in January. Archer played two Tests in February and all the five matches of the T20I series in March before heading back home.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "Cut his hand ??? Why wasn't his hand taped up for the Tests & T20s he played then if it happened in Jan??????" His remarks came after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that Archer will be undergoing a procedure to his right hand following a scan and subsequent consultant review since he returned to the UK on Tuesday.

Archer has also had a further injection for the right elbow injury that had seen him declared unfit for selection for the current ODI series versus India and the first half of the Indian Premier League. The procedure on Jofra's hand will take place on Monday so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection.

"Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The injury was managed by the ECB's medical team through the tour and it did not impact on his availability," ECB said in an official statement. "Further investigation and a specialist opinion was sought upon his return to the UK and, in conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term," it added. (ANI)

