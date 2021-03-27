Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: India lead with 27 medals including 13 gold

India's teenage pairing of Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini won gold in the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event on competition day nine of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Saturday. They beat compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1, in a one-sided final.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:21 IST
ISSF World Cup: India lead with 27 medals including 13 gold
Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini. Image Credit: ANI

India's teenage pairing of Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswini won gold in the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event on competition day nine of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Saturday. They beat compatriots Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Ashok Patil 9-1, in a one-sided final. This was India's 13th gold medal of the tournament, and with eight silver and six bronze medals already in the kitty, the hosts' tally with one more day to go stands at a whopping 27 medals.

The hosts also lead the medal tally by quite a distance from the United States of America (USA) -- second on the list with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal. Italy is third with two gold and two bronze medals, while Denmark is fourth with two gold and one bronze to show for their efforts so far. In the second final of the day, the Italian pair of Alessia Iezzi and Valerio Grazini struck gold in the Trap Mixed Team competition, when they defeated Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and Adrian Drobny 39-36 in the gold medal match. The Trap Mixed Team is an Olympic discipline.

The Indian pair of Sreyashi Singh and Kynan Chenai, had made it through to the bronze medal match in the Trap Mixed Team, after shooting 141 out of 150 in the qualification round. They stood fourth among 13 teams and faced the Turkish pairing of Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk for a shot at a World Cup medal. However, the Turkish pair, riding on a brilliant performance by Yavuz, who shot down 23 out of the allotted 25 targets, claimed the bronze, with the final scoreline reading 38-35 in their favour, after 50 shots.

The 10th and final competition day, on Sunday, has three finals on schedule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles, and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the s...

One Piece Chapter 1009: Law, Zoro, Kid are planning to separate Kaido & Big Mom

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. Fans would be glad to know that One Piece Chapter 1009 will release next week without any manga break.While...

Clear morning in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum climbed to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.The sky is expected to remain mostly clear on Sunday as well, it said.T...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021