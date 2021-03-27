Left Menu

'New signing' Harbhajan checks in at KKR

To be honest, not playing at Eden Gardens despite playing India is going to be the only con, if I could say so, assistant coach Nayar said.KKR are very excited by their pacer Prasidh Krishnas superb debut against England.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:25 IST
'New signing' Harbhajan checks in at KKR

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders' latest addition in the spin department, Harbhajan Singh, checked into the team hotel here on Saturday afternoon as a few other players began their training at the DY Patil Stadium.

This is the first time the 'Turbanator' will turn out in Purple and Gold, having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in previous editions of the lucrative league.

The veteran off-spinner was bought for Rs 2 crore at this year's auction.

A number of other KKR players have checked in at the hotel and are currently serving their quarantine, as per the BCCI's guideline.

The likes of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier and newcomer Vaibhav Arora have started practice under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi.

KKR begin their season against Sunriser Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

None of the teams will get to play at their home grounds this year which means KKR's date with Eden Gardens will have to wait.

''Coming and playing at Eden Gardens is something that we take pride in and we enjoy. To be honest, not playing at Eden Gardens despite playing India is going to be the only con, if I could say so,'' assistant coach Nayar said.

KKR are very excited by their pacer Prasidh Krishna's superb debut against England. In the first ODI against England, Prasidh finished with 4/54 to break the record for best figures by an Indian seamer on debut.

''I feel it was quite important for him to go on a big stage as this will give him a lot of confidence,'' Nayar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles, and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the s...

One Piece Chapter 1009: Law, Zoro, Kid are planning to separate Kaido & Big Mom

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. Fans would be glad to know that One Piece Chapter 1009 will release next week without any manga break.While...

Clear morning in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum climbed to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.The sky is expected to remain mostly clear on Sunday as well, it said.T...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021