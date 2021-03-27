Soccer-Poland keeper Skorupski tests positive for COVID-19
Poland have withdrawn Lukasz Skorupski from their squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association said. Skorupski, 29, is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.
Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement. Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
