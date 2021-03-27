Left Menu

Soccer-Poland keeper Skorupski tests positive for COVID-19

Poland have withdrawn Lukasz Skorupski from their squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association said. Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST
Soccer-Poland keeper Skorupski tests positive for COVID-19

Poland have withdrawn Lukasz Skorupski from their squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association said. Skorupski, 29, is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.

Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement. Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary interests in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri a...

Punjab registers 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,820 new cases

Punjab continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 2,820 fresh infections reported in the state, while 46 more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin stated on Saturday.The number of active cases increased from 2...

Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village, ethnic armed group says

Myanmar army fighter jets launched airstrikes on Saturday on a village near the Thai border in territory controlled by an ethnic armed group that has vowed to fight to overturn the Feb. 1 military coup, the armed group said. The Karen Natio...

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives

A loud blast heard in the Syrian capital was the result of an operation to clear stray explosives in an area of the Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.The agency made the statement after a loud bang was heard in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021