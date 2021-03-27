Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri among 13 forwards vying for the three spots in the all-time AFC Cup XI

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday shortlisted India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri among 13 strikers to be picked for the three positions in the all-time AFC Cup XI by fans.

ANI | Kaula Lumpur | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:56 IST
Sunil Chhetri among 13 forwards vying for the three spots in the all-time AFC Cup XI
India striker Sunil Chhetri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday shortlisted India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri among 13 strikers to be picked for the three positions in the all-time AFC Cup XI by fans. "Three places remain in our All-time AFC Cup XI, with some of Asian football's most iconic goal scorers to vie for a place in our fans' dream selection," the continental body said in a statement.

"With a staggering 344 AFC Cup goals between them, we've selected the cream of the crop, including players hailing from Europe, Africa and South America, in our star-studded shortlist, now it's up to you to decide the final make-up of our ultimate team," it added. The 36-year-old India skipper has played in four editions of the AFC Cup and has 18 goals under his name. He has participated in the competition with different clubs. He featured in his first AFC Cup with Churchill Brothers in 2013. He then played for Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

His best achievement was to captain Bengaluru FC to a runners-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to Air Force Club of Iraq in the final. "An iconic figure of the modern Indian game, and a player whose 72 national team goals have given him an international profile, Sunil Chhetri has also regularly shown his ample quality on the continental club stage in the AFC Cup," AFC said on Chhetri.

"Despite not appearing in the competition until his late twenties, Chhetri's impact has lasted the best part of a decade," it added. Apart from Chhetri, 12 other top strikers from different countries feature in the list including Hammadi Ahmed, Bienvenido Maranon, Ali Ashfaq, Aleksandar Duric, Mohamad Ghaddar, Mahmoud Shelbaieh, Amjad Radhi, Rico, Issam Jemaa, Abdelhadi Al Maharmeh, Raja Rafe, Manuchehr Dzhalilov. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary interests in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri a...

Punjab registers 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,820 new cases

Punjab continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 2,820 fresh infections reported in the state, while 46 more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin stated on Saturday.The number of active cases increased from 2...

Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village, ethnic armed group says

Myanmar army fighter jets launched airstrikes on Saturday on a village near the Thai border in territory controlled by an ethnic armed group that has vowed to fight to overturn the Feb. 1 military coup, the armed group said. The Karen Natio...

Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives

A loud blast heard in the Syrian capital was the result of an operation to clear stray explosives in an area of the Damascus countryside, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.The agency made the statement after a loud bang was heard in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021