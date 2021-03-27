Left Menu

Teams 'Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions' lift 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy

In an action-packed finale on Saturday, teams Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions from wheelchair, deaf and blind categories respectively emerged victorious and lifted the 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:34 IST
Teams 'Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions' lift 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy
Wheelers XI players with the trophy . Image Credit: ANI

In an action-packed finale on Saturday, teams Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions from wheelchair, deaf and blind categories respectively emerged victorious and lifted the 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy. Supported by Usha International, India's leading consumer durables company, this sporting tournament was organised by the Deaf Cricket Federation, Punjab affiliated to All India Cricket Association of the Deaf.

In the finale played earlier today, under the wheelchair category, Wheelers XI won the toss and chose to bat against Satluj XI. The Wheelers XI played fabulous innings of 140 runs in 10.1 overs and won against Satluj by 9 wickets. Under the deaf category, the match was between Jhelum XI and Silent Heroes, where Jhelum XI decided to bat. Silent Heroes scored 64 runs in 6 overs and won by 8 wickets. Additionally, under the blind category, the match was between Visions and Tiger Eyes, where Visions took 154 runs in 10 overs for 2 wickets, won the match by 32 runs. K.K. Yadav, Secretary Sports graced the closing ceremony as chief guests and gave away the prizes.

The 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 was a 3-day tournament, played from March 25 to 27. In its sixth edition, the league included participation from four wheelchair cricket teams, four visually impaired teams along with four hearing-impaired cricket teams across 17 states.Addressing the audience at the closing ceremony, Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International said, "There may be just one team taking home the trophy, but to me, every player who participated in this tournament is a winner. Their sportsmanship reflects their tenacity, hard work, discipline, and enthusiasm, and is truly inspirational. Supporting events like the Divyang Cricket League gives us an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to promote talent inculcating a healthy and active lifestyle, and aligns perfectly with the Usha brand ethos of 'play'." KK Yadav, Secretary Sports, Chandigarh, Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, said, "To see such spirit and skill amongst the players is extremely heartening as is the growing participation. It is heartening to see companies like Usha step forward and support events like this helping create an enabling and inclusive platform which I am optimistic will see increasing participation going forward. Every player in this league is a winner and I congratulate each and everyone who has worked hard to make this league successful - the organizers, the players, their coaches, and the sponsors."

Twelve teams participated in the 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 comprising Wheelchair Cricketers, Blind Cricketers and Deaf Cricketers - Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI. Many of the participating players have also represented India as a part of the Indian Deaf cricket team and various other international tournaments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP only works for "big people": Tejashwi Yadav

Terming BJP as Badka Jhoota Party Biggest Lying Party, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday said the problem of unemployment will end once the betrayers will be dethroned.Addressing two back-to-back rallies at Ratabari and Dholai in...

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanons largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement FPM, warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary interests in talks over forming a cabinet.Hariri a...

Punjab registers 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,820 new cases

Punjab continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 2,820 fresh infections reported in the state, while 46 more people succumbed to the disease, a health bulletin stated on Saturday.The number of active cases increased from 2...

Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village, ethnic armed group says

Myanmar army fighter jets launched airstrikes on Saturday on a village near the Thai border in territory controlled by an ethnic armed group that has vowed to fight to overturn the Feb. 1 military coup, the armed group said. The Karen Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021