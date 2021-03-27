Teams 'Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions' lift 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy

In an action-packed finale on Saturday, teams Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions from wheelchair, deaf and blind categories respectively emerged victorious and lifted the 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy. Supported by Usha International, India's leading consumer durables company, this sporting tournament was organised by the Deaf Cricket Federation, Punjab affiliated to All India Cricket Association of the Deaf.

In the finale played earlier today, under the wheelchair category, Wheelers XI won the toss and chose to bat against Satluj XI. The Wheelers XI played fabulous innings of 140 runs in 10.1 overs and won against Satluj by 9 wickets. Under the deaf category, the match was between Jhelum XI and Silent Heroes, where Jhelum XI decided to bat. Silent Heroes scored 64 runs in 6 overs and won by 8 wickets. Additionally, under the blind category, the match was between Visions and Tiger Eyes, where Visions took 154 runs in 10 overs for 2 wickets, won the match by 32 runs. K.K. Yadav, Secretary Sports graced the closing ceremony as chief guests and gave away the prizes.

The 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 was a 3-day tournament, played from March 25 to 27. In its sixth edition, the league included participation from four wheelchair cricket teams, four visually impaired teams along with four hearing-impaired cricket teams across 17 states.Addressing the audience at the closing ceremony, Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International said, "There may be just one team taking home the trophy, but to me, every player who participated in this tournament is a winner. Their sportsmanship reflects their tenacity, hard work, discipline, and enthusiasm, and is truly inspirational. Supporting events like the Divyang Cricket League gives us an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to promote talent inculcating a healthy and active lifestyle, and aligns perfectly with the Usha brand ethos of 'play'." KK Yadav, Secretary Sports, Chandigarh, Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, said, "To see such spirit and skill amongst the players is extremely heartening as is the growing participation. It is heartening to see companies like Usha step forward and support events like this helping create an enabling and inclusive platform which I am optimistic will see increasing participation going forward. Every player in this league is a winner and I congratulate each and everyone who has worked hard to make this league successful - the organizers, the players, their coaches, and the sponsors."

Twelve teams participated in the 6th Divyang Cricket League 2021 comprising Wheelchair Cricketers, Blind Cricketers and Deaf Cricketers - Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI. Many of the participating players have also represented India as a part of the Indian Deaf cricket team and various other international tournaments. (ANI)

