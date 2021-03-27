Left Menu

Squash Challenger event postponed as two players test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:55 IST
The Chennai leg of the 2nd HCL SRFI Indian Tour, which was scheduled to begin here on Saturday, has been postponed as two players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the PSA Challenger Tour event.

If the next round of testing detects no positive cases, then the tournament will be held from March 29 to April 1, with both the second round and quarter-finals taking place on March 30, the Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI) said in a press release.

The two players have been removed from the draw and the start of the tournament has been delayed until Monday so another round of testing can take place, it said in the release without divulging the names.

''The PSA remains in close contact with the Squash Rackets Federation of India throughout this process and will issue a further update in due course,'' the release added.

The Chennai leg consists of a men's PSA Challenger 20 competition and a women's PSA Challenger 10 event.

The HCL-SRFI Indian Tour is the first Challenger event to be hosted since the pandemic. Players from as many as eight nations have entered the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

