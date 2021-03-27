The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PREVIEW 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for India in series decider By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Indian cricket team may like to revisit its 50-over template while picking up pieces from the Friday carnage with an aim to complete a hat-trick of series wins against England in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD IND Vijayveer, Tejaswani shoot gold in 25m rapid fire pistol mixed event New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) India's Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event to extend the country's dominant run in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PRASIDH I need to improve my performance with new ball: Prasidh By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Prasidh Krishna has impressed one and all with his pace and bounce but Team India's newest pace sensation admitted that he needs to work hard on trying to be more economical with the new ball.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-LD COVID Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-SURGERY Jofra Archer to undergo hand surgery on Monday Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Injured England speedster Jofra Archer, who has already been ruled out of the Indian Premier League, will undergo a surgery on his right hand on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-BUTTLER Stokes is intimidating to bowl at, hope he continues like this for Royals: Buttler By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Ben Stokes' aggressive batting has an intimidating effect on bowlers and England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler would like his premier all-rounder to carry this form for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-ICC-SAWHNEY Sawhney gives ICC disciplinary panel hearing a miss By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The under-fire ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney did not appear for his scheduled in-house disciplinary hearing on allegations of ''abrasive behaviour''.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM-TITLE Gokulam Kerala script incredible comeback to win maiden I-League title Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday clinched their maiden I-League title in spectacular fashion as they came back from a goal down to beat TRAU 4-1 in the final match of the season here.

SPO-BAD-IND-LD ORLEANS Saina out, Krishna-Vishnu duo enters maiden Super 100 final at Orleans Masters Paris, Mar 27 (PTI) Saina Nehwal bowed out in straight games in the women's singles semifinals but the unheralded duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala kept India in the title hunt by storming into the men's doubles final at Orleans Masters here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR 'New signing' Harbhajan checks in at KKR Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders' latest addition in the spin department, Harbhajan Singh, checked into the team hotel here on Saturday afternoon as a few other players began their training at the DY Patil Stadium.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BAIRSTOW-GAVASKAR Gavaskar welcome to give me a ring and talk about my Test cricket: Bairstow Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) England opener Jonny Bairstow has hit back at Sunil Gavaskar for questioning his intent in the Test series defeat, saying the Indian legend is more than welcome to call or message him and discuss about his 'will' to play the longest format.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-BAIRSTOW Hit more boundaries and win game is trend in white ball cricet: Bairstow Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) The reigning world champions would continue to stick to their aggressive and fearless brand of cricket, opening batsman Jonny Bairstow said after the tourists chased down 337 in just 43.3 overs to set up a series decider here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-PRASIDH Indian selection committee must consider Prasidh for Tests: Gavaskar Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes new fast bowling sensation Prasidh Krishna can serve India well in Test cricket with his ''pace and seam position'' and should be considered for the longest format just like Jasprit Bumrah was in 2018.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-VAUGHAN Playing it safe for 40 overs with bat might cost India in 2023 World Cup: Vaughan Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) A cautious approach with the bat during the first 40 overs might cost India the ODI World Cup at home in two years time, reckons former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI-NOMINATION Chhetri named among 13 strikers to choose all time best three in AFC Cup New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri was on Saturday named among 13 strikers for the fans to pick the all-time best three in the AFC Cup, the continent's second-tier club competition.

SPO-BOX-WORLDS-CONTINGENT India field strong squad in AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing C'ships New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A strong 20-member Indian contingent will participate at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships to be held at Kielce, Poland from April 10 to 24, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said on Saturday.

SPO-SQUASH-CHALLENGER-POSTPONE Squash Challenger event postponed as two players test positive for COVID-19 Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Chennai leg of the 2nd HCL SRFI Indian Tour, which was scheduled to begin here on Saturday, has been postponed as two players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the PSA Challenger Tour event.

