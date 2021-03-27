Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan test positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Saturday said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in home isolation.Both the former cricketers, who played in a recent league together, confirmed the news on their social media handles.One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:49 IST
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Saturday said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in home isolation.

Both the former cricketers, who played in a recent league together, confirmed the news on their social media handles.

One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.

''I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms,'' the 47-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

''All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,'' he further wrote in his official statement.

Later in the evening, Yusuf, who last month announced retirement from all formats of the game, said he has also tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

''I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,'' Yusuf tweeted. ''I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,'' he added in his tweet.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Both Tendulkar and Yusuf recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

The batting great led the Indian team to victory in the tournament which featured many former stars of the game from India and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

