Motor racing-Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole in Bahrain

Motor racing-Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole in BahrainReuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:19 IST
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row for Mercedes.
It was the first time in the sport's V6 turbo hybrid era that began in 2014 that Mercedes, winners of the drivers' and constructors' championships for the past seven years, had not taken pole for the first race.
