Sports News Roundup: Medvedev says new mustache might not last beyond Miami; Coaching great Howard Schnellenberger dies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Medvedev says new mustache might not last beyond Miami

The new world number two in men's tennis has a new look to go with his ranking, but Russian Daniil Medvedev is unsure of how long he will keep the mustache he's sporting at the Miami Open. Medvedev replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last week, becoming the first player outside the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

Coaching great Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who rose to prominence as the architect of the Miami Hurricanes dynasty in the 1980s, died Saturday at the age of 87, his family announced. No cause of death was given in the statement, which was released through Florida Atlantic University, whose football program he pioneered.

Figure skating: Shcherbakova wins gold in podium sweep for Russian women

Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women's singles medals at the figure skating world championships on Friday. The 16-year-old, who celebrates her 17th birthday on Sunday, secured her first world title with a 233.17 score after leading Wednesday's short program with a personal best of 81.00 points.

United States to face Honduras with Olympics berth on line

Looking to reach the Olympics men's soccer tournament for the first time since 2008, the United States Men's National Team under-23 squad will face Honduras on Saturday with a trip to Tokyo on the line. The United States finished second in Group A play at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament at Mexico, following a 1-0 defeat to the host country on Wednesday. Honduras won Group B following a 1-1 tie against Canada on Thursday.

NCAA takes on student-athletes in U.S. Supreme Court compensation dispute

As the annual U.S. ritual of the "March Madness" college basketball tournament unfolds, the Supreme Court is poised to hear the National Collegiate Athletic Association's bid to preserve its limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes. The justices next week are set to hear oral arguments in an appeal by the NCAA, the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, of a lower court decision last year that deemed the organization's rules anti-competitive under a federal law called the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Japan looking to halve number of official travelers to Games: Kyodo

Japan's government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travelers to the country for this year's Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with knowledge of the matter, the report added that the government aims to cut the number of visitors who are not directly related to competition.

Tennis: Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

Third seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday. Halep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat France's Caroline Garcia in three sets, was set to play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who will now receive a walkover and advance to the last-16.

NBA roundup: Wolves chase down Rockets with 22-0 finish

Karl-Anthony Towns finished two assists shy of a triple-double and was the linchpin of a remarkable closing stretch for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who erased a 19-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Houston Rockets 107-101 on Friday in Minneapolis. Towns finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, tallying 14 points and two assists while the Timberwolves closed the game on a 22-0 run. They ended a three-game losing skid.

Figure skating: Chen wins third straight world title as Hanyu falters

American Nathan Chen won the men's singles gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday as early favorite Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan fell short in Stockholm and finished third. Hanyu was in the lead after the short program while Chen was third. But the 21-year-old American, who has not lost since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, produced a breathtaking performance to bag his 10th consecutive international gold.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin strikes twice in Caps' shutout win

Alex Ovechkin scored two more goals to continue his surge and the red-hot Washington Capitals cruised to a 4-0 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils on Friday. The two-goal night gave Ovechkin 10 goals in his past 10 games as the Capitals improved to 9-1-0 over their past 10 contests and beat the Devils for the sixth time in as many meetings this season.

