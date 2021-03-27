Soccer-Germany's Suele ruled out of World Cup qualifiers, Goretzka and Sane doubts

Germany defender Niklas Suele will not play a part in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia after suffering a thigh injury, head coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday.

Suele was not in the squad that travelled to Bucharest, with the 25-year-old returning to his club Bayern Munich. A replacement was not named for Suele, and Loew will have only 22 players at his disposal. Loew also said Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane were injury doubts ahead of Sunday's game against Romania.

"We have the unsatisfactory situation that Niklas Suele had to leave due to an injury," Loew told reporters. "Leon Goretzka has problems with his calf, so we'll have to see how it looks tomorrow. We have a similar situation with Leroy Sane's thigh, but things look a little better. However, a decision will not be made until tomorrow."

Germany beat Iceland 3-0 in their first Group J game on Thursday and Loew said Romania would be a tougher test as they are more attack-minded. "Romania are a completely different team than Iceland. Iceland are a much more defensive team," Loew said.

"We will be faced with a completely different challenge defensively. Romania has a lot of technically trained players who want the ball. "I think Romania's central defensive midfield is very good. In attack, they are extremely dangerous and have good offensive power."

Germany lined up before kickoff against Iceland wearing shirts displaying the message "HUMAN RIGHTS" in support of migrant workers building 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar and Loew hit back at media reports that criticised the players. "Contrary to some press reports, our players are not involved in such things for marketing reasons but out of their own initiative," Loew said. "Because they are interested in them and exemplify these values."

