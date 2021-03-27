Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Nigeria latest to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

Nigeria’s place at the tournament in Cameroon next January was confirmed earlier on Saturday when the other two countries in Group L -- Lesotho and Sierra Leone -- played out a drab goalless draw in Maseru, ensuring at least a top-two finish for leaders Nigeria. That result left Benin needing a point to join them at the finals, which they were on course to achieve until substitute Paul Onuachu headed home from a goalmouth scramble three minutes into stoppage time and seconds from the final whistle.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:57 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Nigeria latest to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

Nigeria confirmed top spot in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group with a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win away over neighbours Benin on Saturday, having already secured their place at the finals before kick off. Nigeria’s place at the tournament in Cameroon next January was confirmed earlier on Saturday when the other two countries in Group L -- Lesotho and Sierra Leone -- played out a drab goalless draw in Maseru, ensuring at least a top-two finish for leaders Nigeria.

That result left Benin needing a point to join them at the finals, which they were on course to achieve until substitute Paul Onuachu headed home from a goalmouth scramble three minutes into stoppage time and seconds from the final whistle. The victory for Nigeria was a blow for their crestfallen hosts and keeps alive the hopes of third-placed Sierra Leone, who must beat Benin at home on Tuesday to finish second in the group.

Nigeria advanced to 11 points, leaving Benin on seven and Sierra Leone with four with one game each left. Nigeria, who jettisoned plans to travel by road to their neighbours and went by boat instead, created the better chances, including a flying header from Victor Osimhen that Benin goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe saved at point-blank range in the last action of the first half.

Soon after the resumption, Samuel Chukwueze missed from close range with a wild shot over the bar and Osimhen hit the post with a long-range effort. Steve Mounie had Benin’s best chance in the 52nd minute as he chased a long back pass and almost lifted it into the net past the on-rushing Nigeria goalkeeper.

Yet the home side gave away a needless corner right at the end of the game from which Osimhen had his initial effort saved by Allagbe only for the ball to pop up for Onuachu to finish. Nigeria are the 17th team to qualify for the 24-team finals.

The last round of qualifiers starts on Sunday and concludes on Tuesday with the final places to be decided only in Tuesday’s late matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

As Myanmars military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the countrys capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting s...

Motor racing-Hamilton says rule changes were intended to peg back Mercedes

Formula Ones rule changes for 2021 were intended to rein in Mercedes, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.The Briton was speaking to reporters after Red Bulls Max Verstappen, who has been fastest in testing and every ...

Police in Belarus capital arrest more than 100 protesters

Police in the capital of Belarus arrested more than 100 people who assembled for a protest march Saturday to call for the resignation of the countrys authoritarian president.The planned event in Minsk indicated that supporters of the politi...

Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli

A major fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhis Mandoli area on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.The fire is under control a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021