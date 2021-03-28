Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton says rule changes were intended to peg back Mercedes

The changes affect the rear floor of the car to cut downforce and seem to have affected Mercedes more than Red Bull, whose car has a higher rake angle. "We had the changes of course last year to our engine to do the same thing," said Hamilton, referring to a late-season ruling that stopped teams from switching modes for qualifying and the race.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 00:22 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton says rule changes were intended to peg back Mercedes

Formula One's rule changes for 2021 were intended to rein in Mercedes, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday.

The Briton was speaking to reporters after Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has been fastest in testing and every free practice session, took the first pole position of the season in Bahrain. It was the first time since the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era in 2014 that dominant Mercedes had not started a season on pole.

"It's no secret that what the changes have... of course they've been done to peg us back," said Hamilton, who qualified second ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas. The changes affect the rear floor of the car to cut downforce and seem to have affected Mercedes more than Red Bull, whose car has a higher rake angle.

"We had the changes of course last year to our engine to do the same thing," said Hamilton, referring to a late-season ruling that stopped teams from switching modes for qualifying and the race. "But that's OK, we love a challenge and we don't look down on these things, we just work hard to be the best we can. And that's what we'll do."

Mercedes also had their innovative DAS steering system banned from the end of last year. The team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles with Hamilton now targeting a record eighth world championship.

"I think we’ve probably suffered more with the change of regulations than the cars with the higher rake," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. He said analysis had shown those teams like Mercedes and Mercedes-powered Aston Martin that used a lower rake had lost more downforce and it was something they had to live with.

"We couldn’t run our suspensions and settings in the way that Red Bull does and so we need to do the best out of it and tune the car to what we have available," said the Austrian. Red Bull are also benefiting from a new, more compact and powerful engine in what will be partner Honda's last season in the sport.

"There've been a few factors. We knew our weaknesses from last year and that not only has to do with rake," commented Verstappen. "For me, Honda has worked really hard to improve their engine in general and I think they've done a great job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 patient numbers rise again, adding to pressure for new lockdown

The number of patients with coronavirus in French intensive care units rose on Saturday to a new high for this year, increasing the pressure to impose new restrictions that President Emmanuel Macron says will probably be needed.France had 4...

Motor racing-Vettel summoned by stewards ahead of Aston Martin race debut

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will appear before Bahrain Grand Prix stewards on Sunday for allegedly failing to respect warning flags in qualifying for his first race with Aston Martin.The summons for not respecting double-yell...

Saudi Arabia sees fields of green with major tree-planting drive

Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the coming decades as part of an ambitious campaign unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation. The de facto r...

Motor racing-Alonso clarifies his better than the best comment

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso clarified on Saturday a comment in which he appeared to suggest he was better than Formula Ones leading drivers, saying he had misheard the question.The 39-year-old, who is making a comeback with Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021