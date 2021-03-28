Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel summoned by stewards ahead of Aston Martin race debut

He had been earlier cleared, along with others, of ignoring single yellow flags waved at turn eight. Vettel had to slow when Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin spun his Haas, which meant the Aston Martin driver was unable to set a faster lap and reach the second phase of qualifying as expected.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 01:35 IST
Motor racing-Vettel summoned by stewards ahead of Aston Martin race debut

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will appear before Bahrain Grand Prix stewards on Sunday for allegedly failing to respect warning flags in qualifying for his first race with Aston Martin.

The summons for not respecting double-yellow flags at turn one capped a frustrating day for the German, who had hoped for a strong showing after leaving Ferrari, but instead qualified 18th of the 20 drivers. He had been earlier cleared, along with others, of ignoring single yellow flags waved at turn eight.

Vettel had to slow when Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin spun his Haas, which meant the Aston Martin driver was unable to set a faster lap and reach the second phase of qualifying as expected. The man who won his titles with Red Bull between 2010-13 had already endured a difficult start to the season with the fewest laps of anyone in testing.

"Certainly I think there was the potential to be a lot faster," he told Sky Sports television. "We just made it across the flag (to start a final flying lap) and then I had the issue with the yellow flags during the lap, so that made it a little bit impossible to come back, but it's what it is.

"We would have hoped for a better start ... for sure I'm upset and angry, it wasn't our fault in a way not to make it through, but you have to take it." Vettel's Canadian team mate Lance Stroll qualified 10th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 patient numbers rise again, adding to pressure for new lockdown

The number of patients with coronavirus in French intensive care units rose on Saturday to a new high for this year, increasing the pressure to impose new restrictions that President Emmanuel Macron says will probably be needed.France had 4...

Motor racing-Vettel summoned by stewards ahead of Aston Martin race debut

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will appear before Bahrain Grand Prix stewards on Sunday for allegedly failing to respect warning flags in qualifying for his first race with Aston Martin.The summons for not respecting double-yell...

Saudi Arabia sees fields of green with major tree-planting drive

Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the coming decades as part of an ambitious campaign unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation. The de facto r...

Motor racing-Alonso clarifies his better than the best comment

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso clarified on Saturday a comment in which he appeared to suggest he was better than Formula Ones leading drivers, saying he had misheard the question.The 39-year-old, who is making a comeback with Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021