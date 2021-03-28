Left Menu

Figure skating-Chen wins third straight world title as Hanyu falters

American Nathan Chen won the men's gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday while early favourite and double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished third after his free skate fell apart. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov captured the ice dance gold, making it the third title Russians had captured this week.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 01:51 IST
Figure skating-Chen wins third straight world title as Hanyu falters

American Nathan Chen won the men's gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday while early favourite and double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished third after his free skate fell apart.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov captured the ice dance gold, making it the third title Russians had captured this week. However, with Russia banned at such events under sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), they skated as FSR athletes under the flag of the Russian figure skating federation. Americans Madison Hubble and Zachary Donohue finished second, with Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier securing the bronze for Canada.

Hanyu was in the lead after the short program while Chen was third. But the 21-year-old American, who has not lost since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, produced a breathtaking performance to bag his 10th consecutive international gold. Chen began with a quadruple Lutz, which he had failed to land in the short program but executed perfectly in the free skate, and then produced four more quads to finish with a score of 320.88 points -- ahead of Japanese teenager Yuma Kagiyama in second.

"It's amazing. The fact that we're able to be at this worlds after this unprecedented year... I'm very elated, I'm very happy," Chen said. "I tried to remind myself to enjoy being here. I don't know how many more worlds I'll be at. In doing that, I was able to be a lot more calm. Going the way that it did, I'm very happy."

Hanyu, a two-times world champion, had a segment to forget after he put a hand down on the quad loop and quad Salchow, while his landing on the triple Axel was off-balance. "He's truly a skating legend and someone who's just revolutionised this sport. He didn't have the skate that I think he wanted to," Chen added.

Hanyu's performance was only good enough to finish fourth in the segment, and the Japanese had to settle for bronze with an overall score of 289.18. His 17-year-old compatriot Kagiyama took the silver with a near-flawless performance and personal best score of 291.77.

Chen, who won in 2018 in Milan and 2019 in Saitama, had been deprived of the chance to make it three golds in three years when the world championships were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinitsina and Katsalapov produced a dazzling free dance to claim gold with a total of 221.17 points.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice dancers presented their own partners with their medals and bouquets on separate podiums in order to maintain social distancing. Earlier in the week, Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women's singles, while compatriots Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won the pairs gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium fight back to draw 1-1 against Czech Republic

Romelu Lukakus second-half strike helped Belgium salvage a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday in an entertaining World Cup qualifier in which both sides were denied by the woodwork a number of times. Lukas Provod gave the home ...

Myanmar: UN chief condemns killing of civilians during brutal crackdown on protestors

In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said, the continuing military crackdown...is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. I am deeply shocked by the ...

Health News Roundup: Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union; Beijing and UAW to work together and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union The TimesBritain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bl...

Science News Roundup: Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleepThe octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021