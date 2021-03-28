Left Menu

Rugby-Premiership to receive 88 million pounds govt loan to complete season

"We have now completed almost two full seasons without fans in stadia with the loss of matchday revenue," Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said. "That would not have been financially possible without the help of the government's Winter Sport Survival Package." ($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 03:30 IST
Rugby-Premiership to receive 88 million pounds govt loan to complete season

Premiership Rugby clubs will receive a loan of 88 million pounds ($121.32 million) from the British government as part of its Sport Survival Package, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said on Saturday. Sport has suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic as games continue to be held behind closed doors with fans locked out in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Professional rugby teams largely rely on matchday income from ticket sales to remain solvent and the DCMS said this funding would help the league complete the 2020-21 season. "We know that the restrictions on spectators continue to have consequences for many sports. That includes Rugby Union and its clubs at the elite level through to the grassroots," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

"That's why we're helping our major spectator sports, with money already benefiting more than 100 organisations... with more to follow as we navigate our roadmap back to normality. "This funding will support the survival and continued visibility of men's domestic rugby union at the highest level, allowing the league to complete its season."

The government had last month announced a multi-million pound winter survival package for women's sport to boost the finances of netball, soccer, badminton and basketball. "We have now completed almost two full seasons without fans in stadia with the loss of matchday revenue," Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said.

"That would not have been financially possible without the help of the government's Winter Sport Survival Package." ($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkels party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration...

Germany must suppress virus now or risk losing control, Merkel aide says

Germany must bring down coronavirus infections in the next few weeks or risk new virus mutations that are resistant to vaccines, and should impose night-time curfews in regions with high caseloads, said a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merke...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Serbia snatch draw with Portugal as World Cup protests continue

Serbia came back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Portugal, while Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by the Czech Republic as teams continued to shine a light on human rights issues in Qatar during the World Cup qualifiers. Norweg...

Libya's NOC says an oil spill near Dahra field was controlled

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC said early on Sunday that an oil spill near Dahra field has been fixed, NOC said on its page on Facebook.The technical teams were able to complete repairing the leak in a short time earlier on Saturday wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021