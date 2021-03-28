Left Menu

Reuters Sports News Summary

The 34-year-old Sandoval, a two-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2012 World Series, signed with the Braves late last season after being released by the San Francisco Giants.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Coaching great Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who rose to prominence as the architect of the Miami Hurricanes dynasty in the 1980s, died Saturday at the age of 87, his family announced. No cause of death was given in the statement, which was released through Florida Atlantic University, whose football program he pioneered. Barty ready to spend rest of 2021 season away from home

World number one Ash Barty said on Saturday she will probably not return home to Australia until after the conclusion of the 2021 season because of quarantine requirements in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Barty, speaking after she cruised into the last 16 at the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko, said the time needed to quarantine on either end of a journey to Australia would be too much of a challenge. Coyotes C Nick Schmaltz fined $5K for illegal hit

The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz $5,000 for boarding San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek in a game on Friday. Schmaltz, 25, was assessed a minor penalty for boarding for the hit, which occurred at the 10:40 mark of the third period in the Coyotes' 5-2 win. Bruins LW Brad Marchand in COVID-19 protocol

Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand has been placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. As a result, he missed Saturday's game between the Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres. Pablo Sandoval named to Braves' Opening Day roster

Veteran corner infielder Pablo Sandoval has made the Atlanta Braves' Opening Day roster, as the team announced Saturday that it has selected his contract. The 34-year-old Sandoval, a two-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2012 World Series, signed with the Braves late last season after being released by the San Francisco Giants. He appeared in one regular-season game and three postseason contests as Atlanta reached the National League Championship Series. 49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Terms were not disclosed. The 49ers signed Smith on Sept. 18, but they cut him less than a month later on Oct. 6 after he made just one catch for nine yards in three games. He signed with the Lions and played in seven games (four starts), making 16 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. Mariners reassign top prospect Jarred Kelenic to minors

The Seattle Mariners reassigned Jarred Kelenic to minor league spring training on Friday, all but ensuring the team's top prospect won't make the Opening Day roster. But the 21-year-old Kelenic, who went 6-for-18 with two homers and a 1.256 OPS over nine games in the Cactus League, is set on making the major-league roster as quickly as he can. Tennis: Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

Third seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday. Halep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat France's Caroline Garcia in three sets, was set to play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who will now receive a walkover and advance to the last-16. Figure skating: Chen wins third straight world title as Hanyu falters

American Nathan Chen won the men's gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday while early favourite and double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished third after his free skate fell apart. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov captured the ice dance gold, making it the third title Russians had captured this week. However, with Russia banned at such events under sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), they skated as FSR athletes under the flag of the Russian figure skating federation. Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Nets

Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract.

