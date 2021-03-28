Left Menu

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs need to recruit experience, says Penney

Head coach Rob Penney believes the NSW Waratahs needs to recruit some experienced players after a fifth straight defeat left his youthful team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.

Updated: 28-03-2021 07:55 IST
Head coach Rob Penney believes the NSW Waratahs needs to recruit some experienced players after a fifth straight defeat left his youthful team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings. The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of the table-leading Reds in the standings, with speculation over Penney's future mounting with each defeat.

Injuries and the departure of key players during the close season have hampered the Waratahs this year, leaving Penney and his coaching staff to rely on an inexperienced squad. "There's no lack of effort and the boys are working really hard out on the field and no one's rolling over," said the New Zealander.

"But it's a massive project. "We need resources, we need to strategically recruit in a couple of areas so that the organisation can move forward more quickly than just relying on the youthful guys to come through."

The 56-year-old coach stressed his commitment to the team. "I love what I'm doing," said Penney.

"The initial stages of when I was brought in was: 'Can I bring a young group through?' Of course I can. "I would back my record against anyone to be able to do that, but you do need to have a combination of youth surrounded by experience."

"I've been through a couple of scenarios similar to this and with support, time and help I know what the end picture can look like," he added. "You know the worm turns.

"With a really quality succession plan, a structure that allows you to drip feed youth and talent in and let them expose themselves at the highest level when they're ready is what the future's going to look like for the Waratahs. "Hopefully I can be part of the establishment of that and it can kick on."

