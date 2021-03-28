Left Menu

Rugby-Vunivalu included in Wallabies training squad

Winger Suliasi Vunivalu was among 14 uncapped players selected by Australia coach Dave Rennie for a 40-man squad to attend next month's Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast. Rennie will use the three-day camp to prepare his team for the international season, which is due to kick off in the July Test window.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:09 IST
Rugby-Vunivalu included in Wallabies training squad
The 25-year-old is one of 12 players from the Reds, who currently lead the Super Rugby AU standings, to be included in the squad. Image Credit: pixabay

Winger Suliasi Vunivalu was among 14 uncapped players selected by Australia coach Dave Rennie for a 40-man squad to attend next month's Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast. Vunivalu has earned selection after impressing in the 15-man game since joining Queensland Reds ahead of the current Super Rugby AU season from Melbourne Storm in the NRL.

The 25-year-old is one of 12 players from the Reds, who currently lead the Super Rugby AU standings, to be included in the squad. "It's an indication of form," Rennie said of the selection.

"We've picked the guys where the spine of the Wallabies is there and it's an opportunity to learn a bit more about some other guys. "It's a little message for those who aren't on the list to work hard and improve."

Len Ikitau is one of five uncapped players from the ACT Brumbies to have been picked, alongside former Junior Wallabies hooker Lachlan Lonergan, Andy Muirhead, Cadeyrn Neville and Darcy Swain. At 32 years old, Neville is the oldest of the uncapped players and he is among 14 players from the Brumbies to have been chosen by Rennie, the largest contingent from any of the Super Rugby AU clubs.

Western Force's Sitaleki Timani returns to the squad after an eight-year absence, with the 34-year-old called up for the first time since the 2013 Spring Tour. Rennie will use the three-day camp to prepare his team for the international season, which is due to kick off in the July Test window.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.The 26-year-old middle-weight 75kg ...

As others struggle overseas, India can altar that pattern: Chappell

Australian great Ian Chappell reckons India are likely to set in motion an era of dominance in world cricket, including attaining success overseas.The former Australian captains belief stems from Indias incredible depth of talent and its su...

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 66 runs in 1st T20

Devon Conways prolific international summer continued Sunday with an unbeaten 92 which led New Zealand to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 cricket international.Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105...

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021