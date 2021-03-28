Left Menu

Cricket-Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh looked destined for an even bigger loss when they were reduced to 59-6 inside eight overs but Afif Hossain put up some resistance with a knock of 45 while Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 34 to take the side to 144-8. Conway's 52-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and three sixes and he added 105 for the third wicket with Will Young, who scored 53 on his T20 debut for the Black Caps.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:27 IST
Cricket-Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over Bangladesh
Conway's 52-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and three sixes and he added 105 for the third wicket with Will Young, who scored 53 on his T20 debut for the Black Caps.

Devon Conway continued his red hot form with the bat to power New Zealand to a big total before Ish Sodhi spun a web around the Bangladesh batsmen as the hosts won the opening Twenty20 international in Hamilton by 66 runs. After knocks of 72 and 126 in the last two one-day internationals against Bangladesh, Conway hammered an unbeaten 92 on Sunday in the first of the three T20s to help the Black Caps post 210 for three after the hosts opted to bat first.

Leg-spinner Sodhi then derailed Bangladesh's chase by picking up four wickets in his first two overs to finish with figures of 4-28 as New Zealand completed yet another convincing victory, having blanked the Asian side 3-0 in the one-dayers. Bangladesh looked destined for an even bigger loss when they were reduced to 59-6 inside eight overs but Afif Hossain put up some resistance with a knock of 45 while Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 34 to take the side to 144-8.

Conway's 52-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and three sixes and he added 105 for the third wicket with Will Young, who scored 53 on his T20 debut for the Black Caps. The second T20 will be played in Napier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.The 26-year-old middle-weight 75kg ...

As others struggle overseas, India can altar that pattern: Chappell

Australian great Ian Chappell reckons India are likely to set in motion an era of dominance in world cricket, including attaining success overseas.The former Australian captains belief stems from Indias incredible depth of talent and its su...

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 66 runs in 1st T20

Devon Conways prolific international summer continued Sunday with an unbeaten 92 which led New Zealand to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 cricket international.Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105...

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021