Left Menu

Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.The 26-year-old middle-weight 75kg boxer tested positive for the dreaded virus on the eve of the Boxam International final in Castellon on March 7, forcing his withdrawal from the competition along with two others -- Sumit Sangwan 81kg and Mohammed Hussamuddin 57kg who were his roommates.Sangwan and Hussamuddin returned to India with the rest of the team after testing negative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:53 IST
Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain
Sangwan and Hussamuddin returned to India with the rest of the team after testing negative. Ashish, however, was quarantined in his hotel room in Castellon. Image Credit: Flickr

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.

The 26-year-old middle-weight (75kg) boxer tested positive for the dreaded virus on the eve of the Boxam International final in Castellon on March 7, forcing his withdrawal from the competition along with two others -- Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) who were his roommates.

Sangwan and Hussamuddin returned to India with the rest of the team after testing negative. Ashish, however, was quarantined in his hotel room in Castellon.

''I have tested negative now, I will be back today,'' Ashish, a silver-medallist from the 2019 Asian Championships, told PTI from Castellon on Saturday when he boarded the return flight to India.

The sturdily built boxer from Himachal Pradesh's Sundar Nagar town in the Mandi district was asymptomatic through the quarantine period.

''I was tested on the semifinal day and by evening, I was out of the final after it came out positive. I have no idea how it happened. To be honest, I was a bit scared when the report came out because nobody knew how it would impact me. But I haven't felt anything physically,'' he said.

''So, here I was, without any symptoms, simply locked in a room. What could I do? Just wait for it to get over,'' he added.

''The Spanish federation took good care of me. Everything was in order and I had a spacious room. So, I could thankfully do my workout during the quarantine. The federation was also in regular touch with me over the phone.'' The 2015 national champion is headed to his first Olympic Games.

His boxing journey began when he was in school, encouraged by his late father Bhagat Ram and cousin brother Jhonny Chaudhary, a national level wrestler.

''I was never interested in studies, it wasn't meant for me. I was lucky that I had a supportive father, who could understand my dream of being a sportsperson. He was a kabaddi player himself,'' the boxer recalled.

Ashish's father died in February last year, a month before he qualified for the Olympics by reaching the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers in Jordan. He is hoping to make it special in his very first outing at the biggest stage of all.

''I am working hard towards ensuring that I do well at the Games. The preparation has been excellent so far.

''This quarantine here is a minor thing. In fact, it was a blessing disguise because I got some rest after high-intensity training and competition for the past few months,'' he said.

Ashish was part of the over 50-day tour of Europe in the last quarter of 2020 during which he competed in two tournaments -- in France and Germany -- winning gold in the former event.

Before the tournament in Spain, he was training at Bengaluru and Patiala along with the rest of the team.

So far, nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have qualified for the Games, postponed to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Got some much-needed rest: Olympic-bound boxer Ashish on way back after COVID recovery in Spain

Quarantined in Spain after testing positive for COVID-19 during a tournament early this month, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Ashish Kumar is on his way back to the country after recovering from the infection.The 26-year-old middle-weight 75kg ...

As others struggle overseas, India can altar that pattern: Chappell

Australian great Ian Chappell reckons India are likely to set in motion an era of dominance in world cricket, including attaining success overseas.The former Australian captains belief stems from Indias incredible depth of talent and its su...

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 66 runs in 1st T20

Devon Conways prolific international summer continued Sunday with an unbeaten 92 which led New Zealand to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 cricket international.Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105...

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021