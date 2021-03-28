India settle for silver in 25m rapid fire team event

Left Menu

India's Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh looked off-colour and settled for the silver medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Sunday. The USA's Keith Sanderson, Jack Hobson Leverett III, and Henry Turner Leverett won the gold medal with a 10-2 victory over the home team on the last competition day of the tournament.

In Qualification 2, the Indian trio of Gurpreet, Vijayveer and Adarsh was second with a total score of 552, with the three shooting 184, 178, and 190 respectively. The American team of Keith, Jack and Henry topped this stage with an aggregate of 571. While the visiting team shot a total of 868 in the qualification, the Indians managed 857 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Thanks to the country's dominant showing for a major part of the tournament, India continued to lead the standings with 13 gold, nine silver and six bronze for a total of 28 podium finishes.

The 18-year-old Vijayveer won the individual silver medal in the rapid-fire event on Friday. On Saturday, he teamed up with Tejaswani to win the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event.

In an all-Indian gold medal match, they comfortably beat the combo of Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Abhidnya Patil 9-1.

