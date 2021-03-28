Left Menu

Soccer-Mariners' expectations changing in A-League title chase

Currently two points clear of second-placed Melbourne City, the club that claimed their only championship back in 2013 is used to life closer to the other end of the table. Having finished bottom of the 11-team league last year, the Mariners have blossomed under Stajcic during the past three months.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 12:19 IST
Soccer-Mariners' expectations changing in A-League title chase

Central Coast Mariners coach Alen Stajcic said his team was disappointed with being held to a draw by bottom club Melbourne Victory, a result that would have been deemed a success in seasons gone by.

Stajcic's reaction after Saturday's game spoke volumes about both his own side's ambitions and the plight of Melbourne Victory, a club that has won the A-League title four times. Mariners' Costa Rican striker Marco Urena canceled out Callum McManaman's opening goal as the meeting at Central Coast Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

"It's a little bit disappointing from our perspective, but the fact we're disappointed with a draw against Melbourne Victory shows how far we've come," said Stajcic. "The little old Mariners are disappointed in getting a point against one of the bigger clubs in the history of the A-League."

The Mariners, with a solitary A-League title to their name, have been punching well above their weight this season after a long run of disappointment. Currently two points clear of second-placed Melbourne City, the club that claimed their only championship back in 2013 is used to life closer to the other end of the table.

Having finished bottom of the 11-team league last year, the Mariners have blossomed under Stajcic during the past three months. The 47-year-old Stajcic has seized the chance to show what he can do after being controversially sacked as coach of Australia's women's national team in January 2019.

"We're still on top, but the table's so tight and I'm sure it will get even more compact over the coming weeks with so many matches to be played," said Stajcic. "From my perspective, we didn't want a point tonight. We came here for the win, but ultimately you've got to take it and that's what we deserved on the night."

Even if the Mariners relinquish their hold on top spot - Melbourne City currently have two games in hand - the chances of the team advancing to the finals series for the first time since 2014 are strong. "We've got to regroup," said Stajcic.

"We've got four days now to play Adelaide and then another five days until we play the (Western Sydney) Wanderers, so two big games are coming up for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan is one of lowest emitters, says Foreign Office

Pakistan is one of the lowest emitters in the world and its commitment to addressing the simmering issue of climate change is well appreciated around the globe, the government has said, as it came under criticism from the Opposition after P...

Amit Shah inaugurates multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a private multi-speciality hospital here on Sunday.After the inauguration, Shah took a round of the Devasya Superspeciality Kidney and Multispeciality Hospital, located in Bopal area of Ahmedabad, a...

Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus. The Gully Boy star took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of himself with a caption COVID negative but still... Keep yo...

Soccer-Coach Martinez pleased with character despite poor Belgian showing

Belgium may have played a poor game in drawing at the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifier but coach Roberto Martinez said the character of the team had pleased him. The Belgians, top of the FIFA rankings, had to fight back for a 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021